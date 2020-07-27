Pokemon cards: new record for Pikachu Illustrator, sold at auction for $ 230,000

Share it:

Last fall, the extremely rare Pokemon Pikachu Illustrator card was sold for $ 195,000 now this value has been exceeded and the card was auctioned for a record $ 230,000.

Pikachu Illustrator is considered one of the rarest Pokemon Trading Card Game cards together with Birthday Pikachu and the reason is simple: the production was limited to 39 pieces and it is not said that all have been preserved in the best way 23 years after their debut.

The paper in question was born following a contest organized in 1997 by the magazine CoroCoro, the illustration Pikachu Illustrator It turned out to be the best in the competition and for this reason it earned the right to become an official card of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, with artwork by Atsuko Nishida.

It is not clear how many of the 39 pieces originally produced are still in circulation and how many have been destroyed or lost, in any case the Zenmarket auction it touched $ 230,000, 35,000 more than the previous November sessions which saw the card being sold for $ 195,000, very important figures for a card that is in any case extremely rare.