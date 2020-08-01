Pokemon card game: Corviknight for free by spending 10 € of Pokémon products from GameStop

Share it:

As part of the August Flyer GameStop has launched a new promotion aimed at all lovers of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, which is preparing to receive theSword and Shield expansion – Dark Flames. Let's find out all the details together.

It's possible receive the Corviknight card as a gift (from Sword and Dark Flame Shield) in the face of a minimum spend of at least 10 euros in a single transaction for any Pokémon card product. The promotion, as well as the entire flyer, will be valid until 26 August, but the product is subject to stocks.

You can admire the Corkvinight Charter at the bottom of this news. Corviknight is a dual type Flying / Steel Pokémon eighth generation that can be encountered in the Galar region: "In the skies of Galar he has no rivals. The sight of his shiny black steel body intimidates his opponents". He has 160 Health Points and the Volotaxi skill: "When you play this Pokémon from your hand to evolve one of your Pokémon during your turn, you can return one of your Pokémon, with the exception of any Corviknight, and all cards attached to it". His attack, Destructive Wind, deals 120 damage. It is weak to electricity, but resistant to the Lotta type. For more details, we recommend that you go to your favorite GameStop store.