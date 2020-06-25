Pokemon Cafè Mix free on Nintendo Switch, available now for download

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have made it available on eShop Pokemon Cafe Mix, announced last week during the Pokemon Presents event and now downloadable for free by all players.

"Manage and expand your Café in Pokémon Café Mix, a free downloadable puzzle game for Nintendo Switch. In this portable experience you will have to take orders from your Pokémon customers and create tasty treats by solving puzzles based on the combination of icons! As the Pokémon show up to taste the specialties of your Pokémon Café, it's up to you and your staff to satisfy their requests! "

Pokemon Cafè Mix is ​​free on eShop with support for microtransactions, the game weighs 112 MB and is translated into various languages ​​including German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese. Recall that a new Pokemon game will be announced this afternoon at 15:00, follow the presentation with us live on Twitch from 14:30, The Pokemon Company still appears to have a few arrows on its bow after the DLC of Pokemon Sword and Shield and New Pokemon Snap.