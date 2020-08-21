Pokemon Cafè Mix: 5 million downloads are celebrated, free rewards for everyone

Share it:

It seems that Pokemon Cafè Mix, the puzzle game available for free on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices (Android and iOS), is having a great success among users and has just passed the milestone of 5 million downloads.

To celebrate such an event, Nintendo has decided to reward all players who log into the game servers at least once within the next 30 august 2020 with the following items: 5000 Golden Acorns, 3 Horizontal whistles e 3 Vertical whistles. This means that even players who decide to try the title in the next few days will be able to take advantage of this promotion and redeem the set of free items. The official tweet from Nintendo Italy also confirmed that the timed event starring Grookey will be available until Wednesday, August 26, 2020, allowing new users to take advantage of it again.

In case you are interested in trying the game, here are the links to download it:

Speaking of titles related to pocket monsters, have you already read about Pokémon Unite, the MOBA developed by Tencent coming to Switch and mobile devices?