Pokémon Bea: Twilight Wings came to life in an incredible and eventful cosplay

As you probably know, Pokemon Twilight Wings has recently returned to the spotlight thanks to the release on Youtube of the second episode of the opera, an episode that has managed to get fans talking a lot, both for better and for worse, and through which we have been able to review Bea (Fabia in Italian).

More specifically, the episode of the spin-off webseries focused on how the Gym Leader was determined to do anything to improve his skills after the hard defeat against Leon, the Galar champion. The desire to become stronger has in fact led her to test all her skills to reach the limit and overcome it together with her Pokémon.

Since her first appearance, Bea has always been particularly popular with the public and the latest episode of Pokemon: Twilight Wings has been able to highlight its popularity even more, with many users who have created various themed home-made works. Among the many, however, it was the famous cosplayer kei_knight that attracted the attention of the public thanks to the latest amazing work he shared on Instagram. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the girl has been immortalized with the help of the famous photographer lagoon.photo while she was fighting – obviously fully dressed – and through the use of Photoshop has been able to create a fight scene in which the Gym Leader is in the middle of a battle against other Pokémon, with a final result of great impact that has been able to earn the praise of countless fans.