Pokémon: Ash's fiery female cosplay ignites the web

For the brand of Pokémon 2019 was a golden year. The video games have made the record of highest sales ever in the first week of release and the animated adaptation has seen Ash finally conquer the long-awaited title of champion of the region of Alola, making all the fans of the Biancavilla boy excited.

In recent weeks, unfortunately, the new Pokémon anime will be on hiatus due to the coronavirus, but fans are certainly appreciating Ash's more mature characterization in Pokémon: Explorations that departs from its previous counterpart and partially recalls that of XY. In addition to a greater growth of the character we are witnessing the formation of a team so powerful as to leave many fans of stucco and that could see a definitive consecration of the character.

A fan of the boy is undoubtedly the cosplayer Frederie who through social media has presented his beautiful gender bender version of the character. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the girl has perfectly recreated what for many is theAsh's most iconic outfit if not the most loved, that is the one from the very first series of 1997. The hat, the gloves, the jacket, the characteristic lightning on the cheekbones, nothing seems left to chance in this precise cosplay that leaves room even for a little interpretation and to the artist's femininity.

