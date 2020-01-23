Pokémon: Ash and Go will travel to Johto to investigate a legendary

Share it:

Thanks to the anthological approach adopted by the new series of Pokémon, our protagonists have the opportunity to travel to all the regions that populate the world of pocket monsters, thus diversifying themselves from the formula of previous seasons.

After suddenly visiting the Galar region – and stopping in the Hoenn region – the next adventure that awaits Ash and Go is in one of the most historic and equally fascinating regions, Johto.

Near Johto, in fact, the legendary Pokémon Ho-oh has been spotted the mythical creature with the appearance of a phoenix introduced in the second generation titles, Pokémon Gold and Silver. It is a Pokémon that – despite its extreme rarity – has been spotted more than once in the animated series.

It is impossible to forget, for example, the very first episode of the historic 1999 series, Pokémon: Indigo League, in which the legendary creature becomes the protagonist of a small cameo, appearing for a few fractions of a second shortly after the combined attack of the Spearow against Ash and Pikachu.

Lately, however, we have been able to appreciate Ho-oh also in the feature film "Pokémon: I choose you!" released in 2017. The film is in all respects a reboot of Ash's first adventures, which has officially started a new series of films set in an alternative timeline.

