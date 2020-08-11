Pokémon: announced a special episode with Suicune but that few will be able to see

Share it:

From time to time, the franchise of Pokémon he comes up with some surprises that may not be pleasant for the whole community linked to the mythical creatures. In the past few hours, in fact, a leak confirmed the production of a special episode focused on a fascinating legendary monster.

Just as the network was debating the possibility of seeing Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno again, here it is Pokémon Exploration returns to be talked about through breaking news. In the early hours of the morning, the announcement of a special episode coming for the franchise began to circulate, although the confirmation came only a little while ago through the channels of serebii.net. Well, therefore, the unpublished episode will be titled "Pokémon Planetarium: The Message from the Aurora"whose synopsis follows:

"When the sun enters a new cycle, there is a remote possibility that the Legendary Pokémon Suicune, also known as Pokémon Aurora, may appear. Ash and Go go to Aurora Village on a mission to the Sakuragi Laboratory. and investigate the connection between Suicune and the auroras. Waiting for them is Ema, a girl whose father is a researcher, and tons of other Pokémon hiding in the snowy fields. But here is Team Rocket back in the limelight in its new attempt capture Pikachu, will our heroes be able to safely reach the aurora and meet Suicune? "

However, the episode will only be released in the near future and it is unclear if the debut is expected in the current year or in those to follow. What has been confirmed, unfortunately, is that the episode will be available only within the planetariums and some selected museums and will not go through an international broadcast. And you, instead, what do you think of this special, are you interested? Let us know with a comment below.