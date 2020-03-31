Entertainment

Pokémon and the media mess of episode 38: what happened?

March 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Although today the franchise of Pokémon he seems to be enjoying a rosy period, as the brand is among the most prolific in the world, there was a moment when the castle risked collapsing on itself. What happened on December 16, 1997 with episode 38 entitled "Porygon, electric soldier"?

The Japanese animation industry is built on some events that have profoundly contributed to forming the sector, both for better and for worse. Also Pokémon, a series of over twenty years of history, has been part of this process, mainly because of one of the biggest controversies that have affected the entire animation industry, forever changing some of its characteristics.

The incident mentioned at the beginning, in fact, forced the then government to take precautionary measures on animation products that, still today, influence new productions. Chaos erupted during a scene from episode 38 in which Pikachu used the thunder shock move against a series of nearby missiles that, for just 4 1/2 seconds, experienced an explosion of red and blue lights. Following that scene, numerous children from all over Japan (between 100 and 750 cases) experienced various symptoms including headache, nausea and even memory loss.

The consequences for the franchise were devastating. Tokyo TV he decided to stop distributing the anime for 4 months, while the stores decided to remove any merchandising products related to Pokémon from the shelves. To worsen the situation, moreover, was the nickname given to the controversy, or "Porygon Shock"he did Nintendo's shares plummeted by 5%. The then president, Hiroshi Yamauchi, had to intervene to defend the position of his company when the games produced were in black and white and therefore could not trigger phenomena such as epileptic attacks.

the controversy, however, was destined to widen more, especially when the news programs began to show the offending scene, further increasing the accident rate and making the controversy viral even in the West. Since then, the phenomenon was called "Pokémon Shock"from the magazine TIME. Finally, before resuming the anime, TV Tokyo proposed a special event to spread the precautions that the broadcaster would take from that moment on to prevent situations like this from happening again, choices that influenced many future productions. Even today, in fact, brightness standards television series are subject to very tight conditions before national distribution.

And you, however, knew this controversy? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

