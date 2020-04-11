Entertainment

Pokémon and the appearance of Venustoise: the fusion of Blastoise and Venusaur

April 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the over a thousand episodes that characterize the imaginary of the Pokémon there are some extremely bizarre and fascinating episodes. In one of them, in fact, the appearance of Venustoise is celebrated, the alleged deadly fusion between the two final evolutions of Squirtle and Bulbasaur, Blastoise and Venusaur.

Episode 20 of the anime, titled the "cliff ghost"he starred Gastly, a ghost Pokémon that can deceive people. While traveling to Saffron City, Ash, Misty and Brock were held back by a bizarre adventure with one of these Pokémon. In the final fight, once discovered the trap, Gastly tries to frighten the opponents by using his powers to transform himself into Venustoise, the merger between the two Pokémon mentioned in the opening. The scene of the creature's appearance, however, we have proposed again at the bottom of the news.

Later, the battle was narrowly escaped thanks to Misty's plan and the rising of the sun. However, being just an illusion, the franchise's video games never opted to include Venustoise in the Pokédex, although this still remains a particularly interesting anecdote. But speaking of curiosity, did you know the origins of the Abra family with a complaint to the Nintendo?

And you, instead, what do you think of this illusory Pokémon, would you like it canonized? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

