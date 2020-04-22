Entertainment

Pokémon and Naruto meet in three incredible Pikachu figures

April 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The world of Japanese animation, comics and videogames is studded with iconic characters and it is not uncommon for the brands they are part of to collaborate to create incredible crossovers. This is the case with Pokémon is Naruto, who have merged into a fantastic figure that fans of the two series will surely appreciate.

Although the new animated series of Pokémon has been temporarily interrupted, fans will be able to console themselves with what has been achieved by the Study MADE, which in fact produced three figures depicting the undisputed mascot of the Pokémon world, Pikachu, who plays the role of some of the most loved characters in the universe created by the master Masashi Kishimoto.

The first one sees Pikachu in version Naruto accompanied by a Vulpix; the second version Kakashi with a Snubbull down; finally, with a Slugma at the base, Pikachu in version Tsunade which makes the ground tremble with a single punch.

Currently there is no precise information regarding the release date of these products and their price, apart from a generic 2020.

What do you think of the figures? Do you like the idea of ​​this crossover? And for fans of the Pocket Monster franchise, did you already know what happens to Pokémon when they enter a Poké Ball?

