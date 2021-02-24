Pokémon: An interesting behind the scenes shows us how Psyduck is voiced

Episode 57 of Pokémon Explorations is almost upon us, and pending the release of the episode a short behind the scenes starring Yuriyan Retriever, the comedian who will lend his voice to the iconic Pokémon duck in all episodes of the new series.

In episode 57 Ash and Go’s journey will be temporarily paused, and we will have the opportunity to learn more about Chrysa’s character, assistant to Professor Cerasa. The girl will spend time with Chloe, and together the two will discuss an old love of hers, which comes back to her thanks to a photo.

Psyduck will make his return in the episode in question, the first real appearance in the new series excluding the Psyduck Shiny shown in episode 14. The Pokémon, however, will not be voiced by the usual Rikako Aikawa, but by Yuriyan Retriever, and at the bottom you can take a look at a short clip in which the dubbing session of a few days ago is shown.

The voice actor’s performance may seem mundane, but in reality Great talent and concentration are required to be able to make credible headaches and colds of the Pokémon. To see the final result we will have to wait for the clips available starting from Friday 26 February.

What do you think of it? Are you following Pokémon Expeditions? Let us know with a comment! In case you still do not have clear ideas, however, we recommend that you take a look at our preview of Pokémon Explorations, in which we tell you our first impressions on the anime.