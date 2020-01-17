Pokémon: An animator of the series speaks about recent criticisms of Team Rocket

Share it:

The new series of Pokémon presented several news regarding the adventure of Ash and GO, on all of them the power-up given to the historic Team Rocket, which is now able to draw on exceptionally strong creatures, turned up their noses.

The creator of this device was the head of the organization, Giovanni, that having ascertained the complete ineptitude of the Trio, he provided him with a special gadget from which very powerful monsters emerge.

Faced with this unexpected development for Jessie, James and Meowth, the fans reacted in a contrasting way, between those who have appreciated the novelty and those who cannot stand it, considering it decidedly hyperbolic. To speak on the subject, an animator of the series intervened – Sayuri ichiishi – who through a post on Twitter declared his extraneousness to the narrative choice, since he does not have any decision-making power on the script of the series.

From our point of view, such a move may make sense given the long losing streak over the years by Team Rocket, provided, however, not to relegate the group to a mere satirical appearance aimed only at arousing the spectator's hilarity.

Here obviously the question of the target to which the show is addressed comes into play. Pokémon is a series aimed primarily for an audience of children, but the huge inclusiveness of the brand means that certain "little adult" choices meet the popularity rating of the older ones, a problem that is not limited only to the animated series but which also extends to the narrative of video games.

