Pokemon: All the episodes in which giant versions of the famous monsters have appeared

After discovering the most expensive Pokemon cards, let’s talk about a mysterious phenomenon seen in the episodes of the various shows set in the world created by Satoshi Tajiri: we refer to the giant Pokemon.

The first Pokemon with a particular size appeared in the thirteenth episode of the first season entitled “Mystery at the lighthouse“In that episode Ash and his friends first saw a Dragonite gigante, even if they do not understand the reasons for its growth. Also in the sixteenth episode of the same season a giant pokemon appears: this time it is a Tentacruel that a Team Rocket’s siero it had grown to the size of a palace. The same thing happens in episode 25 of the seventh season and in the thirty-ninth of the season number 21: in the first a teleportation machine makes Gulpin and Treeko bigger, while in the second the character of Faba accidentally creates a ray that makes Togedemaru grow .

In reality there are theirs in the world of Pokemon giant versions even in nature, in fact, in the second season a Gengar, an Alakazam and a Jigglypuff are discovered hidden due to their size, while we do not know what caused their growth. To conclude we point out this news in which we talk about a famous Pokemon of Ash.