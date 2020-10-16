Pokémon: After a wait of 10 years, the soundtrack of the series is back on CD

We all know very well, that of Pokémon is a practically boundless brand that can count on a simply gigantic fan base and on a quantity of frightening themed products, works of all shapes and types designed to meet the interests of millions of fans all over the world.

In particular, the franchise also proudly sports an animated series which now can count on countless seasons, all characterized by the presence of Ash and his Pikachu, but at the same time enriched by new secondary characters, well-diversified drawing styles and, of course, also by hundreds and hundreds of new Pokémon to be discovered.

In reality, however, there is another detail that has always been able to differentiate the various seasons of anime production, or the soundtrack, which – while presenting some always easily recognizable tracks – has constantly been characterized by original and beautifully made tunes, capable of contributing to giving shape to that magical world that we have come to love. Since its origins, the soundtrack of the series has always been created by Shinji Mizaki, who however has left his place to Yuki Hayashi – famous for having worked on the musical tracks of My Hero Academia – precisely with the arrival of the last season of the anime, or Pokémon Exploration.

Well, following the change of director for the soundtrack, it was officially announced that a new CD containing countless tracks from the franchise will soon make an appearance. The news seemed like a surprise to many, given that the last official Pokémon-themed music CD was released ten years ago – we are talking about the “Best 1997-2010 Vol.1 and Vol.2” -, and in many already they can’t wait to buy the whole thing, which according to what was announced will be released on November 4 at a price of around 24 dollars.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that a splendid Pokemon-themed figure specifically dedicated to Charmander was recently unveiled.