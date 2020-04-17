Entertainment

Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 and White 2, the manga comes to an end

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Pokémon video games born in the 90s have engaged a chain reaction that has seen the appearance of pocket monsters in other media as well. The most famous is undoubtedly the anime that has seen the story of Ash Ketchum go on for years, currently dealing with Pokémon Journeys: The Series. However, there is also a manga.

Named in Italy Pokémon Adventures and published by J-POP, the manga continues based more on the events of video games and therefore sees as protagonists the typical characters of the various regions. In Japan, the Shogakukan publishing house publishes the manga that has just seen the conclusion of a saga. Indeed, the Pokémon Adventures term: Black 2 and White 2.

The Sunday Webry website, the platform on which the story is published, has published the fourth e last chapter of the final arc of Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 and White 2 by Hidenori Kusaka and Satoshi Yamamoto. The series composes the eleventh part of the world of Pokémon Adventures and will see volumes 54 and 55 published on May 28.

READ:  Seat zasca to Netflix on Twitter

Being based on video games, the arc of Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 and White 2 is set in the Unova region and sees Team Plasma as enemies. The Black coach will have to defeat the group of criminals and his new boss again.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.