Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 and White 2, the manga comes to an end

Pokémon video games born in the 90s have engaged a chain reaction that has seen the appearance of pocket monsters in other media as well. The most famous is undoubtedly the anime that has seen the story of Ash Ketchum go on for years, currently dealing with Pokémon Journeys: The Series. However, there is also a manga.

Named in Italy Pokémon Adventures and published by J-POP, the manga continues based more on the events of video games and therefore sees as protagonists the typical characters of the various regions. In Japan, the Shogakukan publishing house publishes the manga that has just seen the conclusion of a saga. Indeed, the Pokémon Adventures term: Black 2 and White 2.

The Sunday Webry website, the platform on which the story is published, has published the fourth e last chapter of the final arc of Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 and White 2 by Hidenori Kusaka and Satoshi Yamamoto. The series composes the eleventh part of the world of Pokémon Adventures and will see volumes 54 and 55 published on May 28.

Being based on video games, the arc of Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 and White 2 is set in the Unova region and sees Team Plasma as enemies. The Black coach will have to defeat the group of criminals and his new boss again.