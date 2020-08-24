Pokémon: a small fan forced to choose between the three Starters, the video goes viral

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bulbasaur, Charmander o Squirtle? The players of Pokémon Red and Blue, but also those of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, had to face this difficult choice. Better the grass starter, the water one or the fire one? There are those who have chosen according to their tastes, those based on the type and those based on ease of use.

There will now be tens of millions who have had to face this terrible choice of Pokémon since it is rarely possible to obtain all three monsters. And the choice has not only affected children and adults, but also those who have recently learned to walk. This is the very short adventure in the Pokémon world of a fan who was put in front of the three starters.

In a viral video, the baby’s father places three puppets on the ground, one for Charmander, one for Squirtle and one for Bulbasaur. Curious to see his daughter’s choice, he then walked away to observe the scene as the little girl took her first steps. The decision came almost immediately as the little girl has chose Squirtle blatantly ignoring the other two. Having picked it up, he turns away from the others and runs back to his father. Did you make the right choice?

Other fans instead delighted in depicting the bond between humans and pokémon with several breathtaking illustrations, while others had to witness the defeat of Ash Ketchum in one of the last episodes of Pokémon: Explorations.