Pokemon: a sensual version of Cubone in this extravagant cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When in 1996 Satoshi Tajiri gave birth to Pokemon, the most famous and profitable Monster Collection Game in the world certainly did not expect that his passion for collecting, developed when he was hunting for insects as a child, would have infected millions of people from many different places.

If it is true that the first games in the series had considerable success, the anime produced by the OLM studio definitively consecrated the product, arriving to invade salons all over the world at the beginning of the 2000s. One of the most iconic little monsters in the first series is undoubtedly Cubone, pokemon from the sad past. Cubone melts for the one who will never see again and every evening from inside the skull of the late mother observes the moon and melts into tears.

The cosplayer @ k8sarkissian instead she wondered what a Cubone would look like, smiling again at life and recreating her very personal curvy version with few veils. The provocative version of the little Pokemon is played with extreme attention to detail starting from a wonderfully recreated skull and then arriving at incredible details such as bone jewelry or a stone age costume.

What do you think of this extravagant cosplay, was the artist good at reproducing it? We remind you that the animated series Pokemon Explorations will soon arrive on K2. If you are curious to know how Ash and Go's new journey will continue, we recommend that you take a look at the previews of the next episodes of Pokemon.