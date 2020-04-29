Pokémon: a sensational leak reveals the next catches of Ash and Go

Share it:

The adventure of Ash and Go in the new animated series of Pokémon Explorations it is still at the beginning, as the teams of the two aspiring coaches are still being defined. However, a leak breaking leaked in the past few hours seems to have finally revealed the sixth companion of the protaognist.

Despite the anime stop caused by the Coronavirus, the new Pokémon series continues undaunted to be talked about, also thanks to the acquisition of rights by Netflix. Also, just a few episodes ago Ash finally found his fifth teammate, Riolu, which is likely to evolve soon according to rumors about Lucario.

Anyway, a new leak leaked from the magazine of Pokefan dall'insider Ashand Serena, the same one that revealed the identity of Ash's egg even before the airing, seems to have closed the circle with the protagonist's sixth Pokémon. According to the image in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, it seems that his next teammate will be Sobble.

The magazine also appears to have revealed i Go's next Pokémon, although it is not clear whether it will come into possession of all 3 shown or if only one of them. However, from top to bottom, the creatures are respectively Fletchling, Binacle is Scatterbug.

And you, however, what do you think of this leak, do you like the Pokémon mentioned above? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.