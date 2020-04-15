Pokémon: A provocative Jessie cosplay will leave you breathless

Share it:

The vast imaginary of the Pokémon it is characterized by numerous characters, some of which, however, cyclically return to the stage of events. It is no coincidence that the famous Team Rocket, iconic trio of alleged antagonists, is so much appreciated by the franchise community.

Although Pokémon may appear to be a children's title, the series has learned to be appreciated for some more mature content than the target audience. Precisely for this reason, we could also say that fans of Pocket Monsters they have no age, mainly as evidence of the manifestations of creativity that are occasionally spread on the net.

The last of them, edited by niecewaidhofer, is one of the most seductive Pokémon-themed cosplay you've ever seen. The interpretation of Jessie from Team Rocketin fact, it has been greatly appreciated by the public, as shown by the hundreds of thousands of positive events attached to the photo that we proposed to you at the bottom of the news. A truly seductive cosplay, which proposes in an entirely "original" way the iconic anti-heroine of the most bizarre trio of the franchise.

But speaking of the animated series, have you already read the latest curiosities about Pokémon such as the origins of Probopass and the real names of the protagonists?