Entertainment

Pokémon: A provocative Jessie cosplay will leave you breathless

April 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The vast imaginary of the Pokémon it is characterized by numerous characters, some of which, however, cyclically return to the stage of events. It is no coincidence that the famous Team Rocket, iconic trio of alleged antagonists, is so much appreciated by the franchise community.

Although Pokémon may appear to be a children's title, the series has learned to be appreciated for some more mature content than the target audience. Precisely for this reason, we could also say that fans of Pocket Monsters they have no age, mainly as evidence of the manifestations of creativity that are occasionally spread on the net.

The last of them, edited by niecewaidhofer, is one of the most seductive Pokémon-themed cosplay you've ever seen. The interpretation of Jessie from Team Rocketin fact, it has been greatly appreciated by the public, as shown by the hundreds of thousands of positive events attached to the photo that we proposed to you at the bottom of the news. A truly seductive cosplay, which proposes in an entirely "original" way the iconic anti-heroine of the most bizarre trio of the franchise.

READ:  Juan Giménez, a respected comic, film and video game illustrator, dies at 77 from coronavirus

But speaking of the animated series, have you already read the latest curiosities about Pokémon such as the origins of Probopass and the real names of the protagonists? And you, instead, what do you think of this provocative cosplay? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.