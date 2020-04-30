Entertainment

Pokémon: a new Gengar Model Kit for September 2020

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pokémon it is undoubtedly one of the longest-running series in the world. A series that came to life from games for the family's portable consoles Nintendo way back in 1996 and which over time has become so popular that it receives more than ten animated series and many paper transpositions with manga and spin off of various types.

Obviously the fame pushed the company to go even further to produce a lot too merchandising, from puppets to toys, passing through clothing and ending at action figure and statuettes of various types. Today The Pokémon Company it is a colossus in all respects. A company that continues to produce new games (Sword and shield are the latest) and in return new animated series, just like Pokémon Exploration, the last one recently baked and which has already fascinated many fans around the world.

And as far as the series is currently paused due to the restrictive maneuvers for the Coronavirus, the adventures of Ash and of Go viewers are thrilling, also thanks to the new entries in the teams of both coaches. With the Riolu captured by Ash, who according to some advances will soon evolve into Lucario and the Gengar captured previously, it would seem that the young coach is having a really good team.

Perhaps in honor of one of Ash's latest achievements which, as announced on the Twitter page BigBadToyStore, to September 2020 I will be distributing a Model Kit on the Gengar Specter Pokémon, on the wrong line of those seen very often for the series Gundam. As can be seen from the photo published at the bottom of the article, the figure looks very beautiful and reproduces the monster in the canonical pose, with the tongue playfully outside, to which we have become accustomed over time.

What do you think of this mountable figure that is going to come out by the end of the summer of this year? Let us know below in the comments.

