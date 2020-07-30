Entertainment

Pokémon: A fan creates a unique Charizard cosplay

July 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Charizard is one of the most inflated Pokémon in the entire brand. Although twenty years have passed since its first introduction, it represents a real pop icon, and is held in high regard by Game Freak, which periodically renews it with alternative forms.

It happened on the occasion of the last eighth generation games, Sword and Shield, where he received the Gigamax form. And exactly two generations earlier, in Pokémon X and Y, the Pokémon's design was reworked through two megaevolutions.

Game Freak's focus on the fire lizardhowever, it is directly proportional to the interest of the community. Fans often do their best in Charizard's illustrations, cosplay, and personal reviews, such as the one we present below.

The cosplayer TimberCosplayer shared a curious interpretation on social media, fusing the aesthetics of the Pokémon to a singular fantasy-style armor, with attached sword. The cosplay has received numerous positive feedbacks from its followers, who have rewarded its originality.

READ:  Marvel's Famous Characters "The Falcon" and "The Winter Soldier" Will Have A New Special Effects Supervisor "Eric Leven"

Does it convince you? Tell us yours below in the comments section.

Pokémon Lapras and Mewtwo become the protagonists of two incredible statues. Giorgio Vanni: the five best acronyms between Pokémon, Dragon Ball and Naruto.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.