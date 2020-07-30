Pokémon: A fan creates a unique Charizard cosplay

Share it:

Charizard is one of the most inflated Pokémon in the entire brand. Although twenty years have passed since its first introduction, it represents a real pop icon, and is held in high regard by Game Freak, which periodically renews it with alternative forms.

It happened on the occasion of the last eighth generation games, Sword and Shield, where he received the Gigamax form. And exactly two generations earlier, in Pokémon X and Y, the Pokémon's design was reworked through two megaevolutions.

Game Freak's focus on the fire lizardhowever, it is directly proportional to the interest of the community. Fans often do their best in Charizard's illustrations, cosplay, and personal reviews, such as the one we present below.

The cosplayer TimberCosplayer shared a curious interpretation on social media, fusing the aesthetics of the Pokémon to a singular fantasy-style armor, with attached sword. The cosplay has received numerous positive feedbacks from its followers, who have rewarded its originality.

