Pokémon 2019: new addition to Ash's team, is it the strongest team of all time?

In episode 16 of Pokémon 2019, which aired in Japan a few hours ago, fans of the series were able to attend one new capture by Ash Ketchum, the young Biancavilla coach recently traveling in the Galar Region.

We are talking about Gengar, rather of the Gengar that for some episodes it continued to attack the laboratory of Professor Sakuragi. The first encounter between the protagonist of the series and the ghost dates back to episode 11 of Pokémon and ended with the victory of the coach. In the last episode Gengar returned to close the accounts but, after being saved from the imminent capture by Team Rocket, he decided to spontaneously join the team of the Alola Champion.

Pikachu he once again defeated his opponents completely independently, showing unparalleled growth and remaining the cornerstone of Ash's team. In addition to the Electro Pokémon, the trainer has a Mr. Mime it's a Dragoniterespectively Pisco / Folletto and Drago / Volante type. Gengar is a Ghost / Poison Pokémon, very effective against the Fight and Normal types. The spectrum can also mega evolve and use the Gigamax form.

Ash Ketchum recently confirmed that she wants to participate in the Pokémon World Championship and her team start looking really competitive. At this point, fans are starting to wonder if the coach is really assembling the best team of all time.

And what do you think of it? Is this Ash's best team? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment in the box below!