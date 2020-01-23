 Poison, no. fifteen

Share it:

Cletus Kasady's plan to take over the Codex of anyone who carried a symbiote in the past has been put in place, but Poison and Spiderman cannot allow that absolute slaughter to be completed and wake up Knull, the god of symbiotes. In this issue we will see that Normie and Dylan have been left in charge of the Maker while Venom and Spiderman fight in Ravencroft. However, young people will not be free from problems, as Cletus Kasady has thought of all his possible goals and the most effective way to hunt them down. In addition, we have the first issue of Scream in which we will see how this symbiote is reborn from its ashes and has an unexpected encounter.

The story would begin with the Maker terminating his machine to extract the symbionts' codex and wanting to start his experiment with Normie. However, at that time they are attacked by Matanza symbiotes and the children are forced to take refuge in a safe room while Richards uses his best weapons against the symbiotes of the Life Foundation. The children thought they were safe until a symbiote came through his door, but an old family acquaintance would change the tables. In the story of Grito we would be told how the symbiote was reborn using a corpse as a host before Knull's call and how he had a confrontation with Patricia Robertson, who decided to go out to defend the city. With a turn of events, Patricia would end up being Grito's guest and have a new mission inside her head.

In general, we are facing a pretty good tie-in that tells us very clearly and justified what happens while our main heroes are busy during the main event and talks about the state of his secondary, in this case Dylan, Normie, the Maker, and the big surprise. Now, speaking in more detail about some aspects of the plot, the reaction of young people to the true face of the Maker has seemed very natural and Dylan's attitude is very heroic when he sees that Normie is a more “unemployed” boy and that is not can afford when symbionts approach. In Grito's, on the other hand, I liked his action scenes and his continuous flashbacks to make us see how deconstructed his mind is.

As for the characters, Dylan has matured a lot since his first appearance and, without his father and in the face of any threat, he knows how to keep his mind cold and even face people with powers that surpass him, which gives him a special character and makes him an interesting character for the near future and, who knows if to later. On the other hand, Normie is completely opposite of Dylan, being a spoiled child who does not know how to move or defend himself by instinct, since fear dominates him too much. With nothing new to say, we already anticipated that the Maker would remain an opportunist, but what we see here is that it does not have a kind heart within itself, which we see in a special vignette. By last, Scream looks like an imposing villain both at the beginning and when he joins another guest and he manages to show that it can be scary, although there is still more to see in action.

About el rhythm, the two numbers scripted, one by Cates and one by Bunn respectively, have very good moments from the beginning achieving a time in crescendo quite natural and effective that generates interest in this tie-in.

On an artistic level, Iban Coello draws the Venom tie-in with stable strokes and a quite successful and pleasant result that does not lack the odd detail in the foregrounds. On the other hand, Gerardo Sandoval takes care of the Grito tie-in with a much more terrifying touch and some irregular stroke to support that fear that the character infuses while the other characters have a much more design to the order of the day.

In short, I consider that this tie-in of Poison along with Grito is very remarkable within its category and gives information that may be relevant for the future of the Absolute Slaughter event.

