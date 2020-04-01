 Poison, no. 17

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to an unexpected surprise, Sleeper saved Dylan from a symbiote-slaughter and told him the story of his journey to the Symbiote Planet and his urgency to return. Immediately, the symbiote tried to join Dylan, but the Maker would not allow it and encapsulated him while torturing the symbiote subjects. With great courage, Dylan released the symbiotes and fled with Normie knowing he was going to kill them, but these were united with the Maker. When The Avengers and Spiderman met them, Dylan retrieved Sleeper, but they couldn't join for fear of the symbiote to him. However, Dylan was able to use it without wearing it on his skin to fight the Maker and change the scales and make him run away. In this issue we will see the Maker explaining to some subjects what happened after the victory of Venom against Matanza and his new intentions. Also, we will see the second chapter of Scream in which Andi Banton will try to convince her that she can resist the influence of Matanza.

The history of this compilation issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with the Maker explaining that Poison has managed to beat Matanza and that he has lost all the codices he had collected, but that, even so, he has managed to see that Dylan is an interesting subject due to the characteristics of his birth. Therefore, compare to a group why the symbiotes reproduce (when there is a danger) and why Poison reproduces when it now feels more human. Then, after revealing that it contains a symbiote from his own universe, he reveals to a Council that he intends to reclaim his own universe. Now, in the Scream story, the symbiote tries to kill Andi in every possible way until she manages to make her understand that they are using her and that they will finish her off. Thanks to that, Scream regains consciousness and Andi explains Matanza's plans. Without hesitation, Scream launches with her to other symbiotes to try to make them reason and save other people, but soon her worst nightmare appears.

In general, we are a rather surprising and shocking number regarding the revelations of the mysteries that the Maker hid from all the characters that he involved in his investigation. And it is that, without going into any kind of spoiler, each of the words that is released shows us how manipulative and that what seemed to be a small plan is nothing but something so big that it could lead us to a great event if Donny Cates or another screenwriter would like to. For my part, this first part was very well carried out, delighted and hooked on knowing what our mysterious Reed Richards “Ultimate” will do next. On the other hand, The Scream story that comes as a supplement to Absolute Kill is not bad and acceptable, but for now I do not consider it to stand out much and I do not think it is the best that its future series is included here, when the best thing would be to give it its own space so that it can shine.

As for the characters, The Maker finally reveals everything he was up to and leaves us completely amazed with all the steps ahead that he had given, making the character a totally charismatic one, and from which you do not know where you can get out of and you are looking forward to its next appearance. However, apart from that, more incredible would be who he works with and the revelation of what he has in his possession. On the other hand, Scream is absolutely terrified by how he launches himself towards his prey without a hint of reason until the right words get you thinking about what to do next with the power you have and how to use it. Andi Barton does not stop defending herself at all times, but also tries to save those who are not able to think for themselves as a heroine would..

On the beat, Donny Cates takes much slower times here, because a character has a lot to explain, so the story acts almost as an epilogue to Absolute Slaughter. On the other hand, Cullen Bunn achieves a more balanced rhythm with the mental and physical struggle that Scream has with herself and with others, which makes the comic entertaining and bearable.

On an artistic level, Iban Coello and Zé Carlos provide us with a highly remarkable work and that enchants at first sight for its aesthetics, especially when it concentrates on the section of the Maker. On the other hand, Gerardo Sandoval and Alez Arizmendi have a drawing that looks more grotesque, which takes advantage of the design of Scream for the excessive use of lines and generating chaos and, occasionally, leaving us acceptable details in terms of character and setting design. Ah! !Y attention to a certain wink that leave us on a cover of Spiderman quite famous!

In short, I consider that this number is quite remarkable for the first part referring to the Maker and for how he closes his bow to open a completely new oneAlthough we don't want to detract from the Scream part, which is also entertaining to some extent.

You can purchase “Poison, no. 17 " here.