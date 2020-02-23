 Poison, no. 16

Share it:

While Eddie Brock and the symbiote Veneno were in charge of the Matanza symbiotes in the main collection, in the previous number we could see how the Maker managed to complete his machine to remove the codex and wanted to use Normie as soon as possible as a test subject, but Dylan was the opposite until Poison and Spiderman arrived. At that time, lThe symbiotes-massacre of the Life Foundation stormed the building and the boys took refuge at full speed in a room while Reed used his best weapons. However, when the symbiotes began to enter the room, the sleeping symbiote appeared to save the situation and lend his help to Eddie Brock's son.

The story would begin with Sleeper telling Dylan the story of his trip to the Planet of Symbiotes and his urgency to return. While attempting to join him in order to fight together, the Maker shot him to leave the stunned symbiote in a capsule and then torture the subjects while removing the codex. Knowing that he was going to kill the hostages, Dylan used the weapons to free the symbiotes-kill and flee from there, but these merged with the Maker. They both ran from there until Spiderman and some Avengers found them. Taking advantage that they had it controlled, Dylan came back to get Sleeper and merge, but the symbiote walked away from him scared when he touched him. Wanting to help anyway, Dylan grabbed Sleeping Wolf-shaped and joined the fight with the Avengers.

In general, we are facing a very interesting comic that improves a lot from the first quarter onwards when the Maker becomes an enemy to cast down. In addition, we not only have a large dose of action from there, but Thanks to the inclusion of Sleeper and some dynamics we see some mysteries that we are eager to discover and see why Dylan is so special which cannot be merged with a symbiote. On the other hand, speaking of some details of the plot without going into many spoilers, we were delighted to see how all the symbiotes-massacre of the Life Foundation merged with the Maker and made him a really scary and scary villain, although it is a pity that he has not given us a little clue more than Dylan is to be able to access the memories of his guest. And on the other, we have fallen in love to see as much as Dylan was holding the sleepers as the last form of it at the end of the number.

As for the characters, Dylan is very brave and with great values ​​in this number, but when making plans is a really foolish character that really only complicates the situation even more than it already is – although we forgive him for being still a child / teenager and for the stupid reasoning he has used. Nevertheless, there is something about him that catches our attention and it is what makes it special and that we will see develop in the long term. Even if Sleeping fails to merge and take Dylan as a guest, the symbiote proves to be a really useful character alone, especially when he demonstrates it in his wolf form. On the other hand, The Maker proves to have few scruples although it has the same objective as the heroes when wanting to eliminate the codex. Yes, giving him a role as a villain controlled by symbiotes-massacre has been very effective and has given a good war on the number.

On rhythmDonny Cates seeks a certain balance between action and debauchery along with the calm, reflection and mystery that the relationship between Dylan and Sleeper implies.

On an artistic level, Iban Coello has left us two fantastic numbers with a great design and a spectacular praise and that has personally surprised me – Since sometimes the cartoonist has disgusted me with some elements such as facial expressions, which I consider very important for the reader to get immersion. Without a doubt, this number is a visual delight that will delight all Veneno fans, even if there are no other favorites like Ryan Stegman.

In short, I consider that we are facing a popcorn number and with a couple of key pieces that will define a part of the distant future of Poison.

You can acquire “Poison, no. 16 ” here.