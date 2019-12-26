 Poison, no. 14

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

These last moments have been a "no stop" for Eddie Brock and without his partner symbiote the problems are piled up more and more, and since Dylan had a fever he had to swallow his pride and investigate for the Daily Globe just to find out what Matanza had returned and had a greeting for him using the Comepecados and kidnapping some children. Luckily, Brock was able to defeat the villain, but it was already very clear that the battle that was going to come after that was going to be the worst of all and that, possibly, it wasn't just directed at him. At least could heal Dylan. In this number outside the main line with a "Web of Venom", we will see Andi trying to overcome his anxiety when Kletus makes a horrible visit in his neighborhood.

Since she was forcefully separated from her symbiote, Andi has not been doing very well with the separation of his fellow symbiote and lately he has had horrible nightmares with Mania. However, Andi tries to take it as calmly as possible, no matter how much it affects him being with his mother, with his friends or even at work, but when he arrives Cletus Kassaday interprets that they were dreams of warning of the danger he was going to run. Immediately, Andi ran from Matanza all he could and then fought with him with demonic powers -which, luckily, he got in the past-, but would it be enough to stop a psychotic?

In general, we are facing a personal story of Andi in most of the number in which we see her fight her anxiety over separation against her symbiote in which, as is often the case, it even has visions of the being in question. How could it be otherwise, this affects him in his daily life and offers us moments at the same time as fun as chilling. Nevertheless, the best part of the number comes with the raw and violent part in which Cletus Kasady throws himself against our protagonist until she draws the few weapons she has to defend herself, and still, the battle that Matanza offers us is still spectacular.

As for the characters, we mainly have two who lead this number. Andi was known as Mania when she carried her symbiote, now, devoid of him we see her suffer in the cartoons a high degree of anxiety in the format of visions in which her symbiote comes after her to make sure that she will never leave her, which is a bit gloomy for her because she has to gradually get used to leading a normal life and every person who has carried a Symbiote for a long time knows that it is not easy to do, but she proves to have great willpower. However, without the symbiote Mania doesn't feel helpless either, since he has great demonic powers to defend himself against despicable people. On the other hand, Cletus Kasady appears to steal the comics show with an attractive twisted and villanesque charisma that is not capable of leaving peace or truce to the protagonist, harassing her and forcing her to put her between a rock and a hard place.. And that is when Matanza must show his skills and leave us wanting to see more of him in Absolute Slaughter and his crossovers.

On rhythm, the first part of the comic is dominated by the tranquility and the continuous tension that generates the anxiety of the protagonist herself while the second part turns towards an agile and dynamic one by its extreme violence.

On an artistic level, we have two great artists who share the creation of this comic, which are Joshua Cassara in the first five pages, and Alberto Aburquerque in the rest of the pages of the same. On the one hand, Cassara leaves us a very small part to analyze, but the work he does is quite acceptable and he complies with showing all the despair and even the anxiety Andi suffers in his dreams with Manía. On the other hand, Alberto Alburquerque looks brilliant when it comes to showing fear and distrust in the characters, but where it is really excellent is in the action cartoons that are a gift for our eyes, especially in the splash pages .

In short, I consider that This number scripted by Cullen Bunn is a good starter to Absolute Slaughter and we could call it "almost-prologue" for Andi's decision in the final stretch of the volume.

You can buy "Poison, no. 14 ” here.