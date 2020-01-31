‘Poison’, first footage of the shoot

Entertainment

January 30, 2020
Recently we finally saw the three actresses who would face Cristina Ortiz, better known as La Veneno, in the series based on her life. Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet they are the protagonists of 'Poison', the new television bet of Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi after successes like 'The Call' or 'Paquita rooms' which aims to tell us the life of one of the most important LGTBI icons in Spain. Today, thanks to Official twitter of the series, we have the first images of filming Of the same.

"She never behaved like a victim, she was always a fighter", this is how its creators describe this icon, which they recognize was the one that got "face a reality that people did not want to see". This advance takes us to Parque del Oeste, a very special place in Cristina's life, where we can see how one of the most important moments of his career is shot, when Pepe Navarro discovered it in 1995.

The series will start in the 60s and will portray the history of LGTBI reality in Spain, from that time to the present day. Produced by Atresmedia Studios together with Suma Latina and Apache Films, ‘Veneno’ will recover one of the most popular characters in our country in the 90s for their way of expressing themselves free, disembodied and fun during their television appearances at that time.

His life, and especially his death, continue to be an enigma that Valeria Vegas, a journalist and one of his closest friends, has tried to decipher in official memories, ‘I say! Neither a whore nor a saint which will now become a television series, which will feature 8 chapters of 50 minutes of duration and that we can see in Atresmedia Player from March.

Goya Toledo, Ester Expósito, Paca La Piraña, Sophia Lamar, Mariona Terés, Mercedes León, Elvira Mínguez, Lara Martorell and Marcos Sotkovszki complete the cast.

