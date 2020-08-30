Point Break, chronicle of the announced failure of Kathryn Bigelow’s cult

Share it:

On Mediaset Channel 20 this evening at 21:05 it will be broadcast Point Break, remake of the homonymous film by Kathryn Bigelow which at the time saw Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in the main cast and who in this new version loses all the charisma and testosterone potential inherent in the 1991 original and which lived from the director’s direction.

Already at the time of pre-production a certain had spread skepticism about the potential of a remake of a film so iconic for its time and also so cited in the years to come by certain muscle cinema (just think of certain later works by Michael Mann). Not only that, the script of the project was entrusted to Kurt Wimmer, who certainly had not collected enthusiasm with his script of the remake of Total Recall (Act of force) and who had put his signature on other projects of the same caliber but then revealed themselves as heavy flops: we cite Salt with Angelina Jolie and Private Justice with Gerard Butler, even if the director was certainly not disfigured in the cult Equilibrium, with Christian Bale.

Even the choice of the director designated to pay homage to Bigelow’s legacy in a certain sense was not exactly reassuring: the decision fell on Ericson Core, who had “cut his teeth” as cinematographer in films such as Payback – Porter’s Revenge, the first installment of Fast and Furious, and in the mistreated Daredevil with Ben Affleck.

The film, predictably, turned out to be a commercial flop (albeit not a gigantic one), grossing $ 133 million against the $ 105 million allocated to the budget and critics. In the cast at least faces such as Édgar Ramírez, Ray Winstone and Teresa Palmer stood out and he can also boast the participation of DJ Steve Aoki in the role of himself.