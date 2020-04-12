Pogba: "I've been frustrated for a long time, I want to feel like a footballer again"

Share it:

Manchester United player Paul Pogba acknowledged that he has "long frustrated" because of the injury that has allowed him to play only eight games this season and he wants "return"to feel like a footballer as soon as the Premier League resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm already training and playing the ball. I'm getting closer", announced the French international on the official UTD podcast of Manchester United. Pogba shone in the league premiere, but shortly after he was injured and has hardly participated this campaign. He returned a month, but at the end of September, against Chelsea, he decided to undergo surgery.

"I've been frustrated for a long time. Now I'm almost ready so I'm just thinking of going back and training on par with my teammates. I've never been through something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me want to go back and do it well. And yes, it shows how much I really love soccer, "he said.

The world champion with France admitted that "you have to be very patient" talking about his injury. "I don't know if many people really know what happened", he explained. "I had a foot injury, it happened in the game against Southampton. It was at the beginning of the season and I continued like this for a long time, training and playing injured. Later, we saw that the foot was fractured and I was two months without playing," he recalled. .

"I was in a cast … it went very well, but too well. The bone grew and, when I came back, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle and I felt something again. I had to have surgery and here I am. I don't feel anything anymore, so I hope to come back very soon ", Pogba added.

Finally, the 'red devils' midfielder said he missed daily routines with his teammates. "Honestly yes", replied. "I don't even remember how she feels. All I want is to have that feeling again. I miss her because it's my job, I'm a footballer. I really enjoy playing football," he concluded.