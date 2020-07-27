Pocahontas is the dream of a different princess

Share it:

As the production story tells them, the Disney Classics seem to always be preceded by such a difficult gestation to convey a very schizophrenic image of the Burbank Studios, but it has happened – albeit rarely – to find themselves faced with decisions taken suddenly, faced with very few concerns whatsoever and above all with the awareness of creating something unique.

This is the case with Pocahontas, the film that split the Renaissance of the great D in two, finding itself at the cinema in the middle of the era that we remember most of Disney, in 1995, with a straight production on the shoulders of Jeffrey Katzenberg and with the return of a great master of animated cinema, that Joe Grant who had signed with Dick Heumer the direction of Fantasy by Walt Disney in 1940.

Gabriel's dream of working with a legend

Mike Gabriel had made his directorial debut in 1990 with the sequel to Bianca and Bernie, set in Australia, and had a burning desire, that is that of being able to work alongside Joe Grant: a plausible dream, especially for the importance that Grant had within Disney, having worked in close contact with Walt.

The New York writer had joined Disney on snow-white, had led the development of Pinocchio and then he had been busy writing both Fantasy that Dumbo, in addition to directing the short film Der Fuehrer's Face, Oscar winner in 1944.

Despite having decided to devote himself to anything after Walt's death, Katzenberg called him back to report, forcing him to put aside his pension and in 1989, at the age of 80, Joe Grant went to work of good will on Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mulan, Fantasia 2000, Monster & Co and obviously Pocahontas.

The writer worked at Disney four days a week until his death, nine days before his 97th birthday, and shortly before he left a script for a third chapter of Fantasy, which however was inevitably canceled.

In short, when Joe Grant agreed to guide Mike Gabriel on the adventure of Pocahontas, the two came to Katzenberg with the idea of ​​adapting one of the western legends into an animated film.

Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley were thought of, only to eventually arrive at a full pitch regarding Pocahontas, originally inspired by Giglio Tigrato di Peter Pan.

Gabriel showed up with this exact pitch: "An Indian princess who is torn between her father's wishes to destroy the English colonists and her desire to help them, a struggle between the father and his people, and his love for the enemy".

By coincidence, Peter Schneider, president of the animation division, was thinking about the possibility of adapting Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in cartoon and Gabriel's idea convinced him to put aside his original plan and embrace the new proposal, which was accepted immediately.

It was 1991, The beauty and the Beast went out to the cinema and was also nominated for an Oscar, so Katzenberg thought that the right path was the one taken by the Renaissance, with love stories to be the fulcrum of the whole affair.

It was therefore decided to postpone the start of work on Pocahontas after Aladdin is The Lion King, scheduled for 1992 and 1994 respectively.

Taking a cue from the original story of the Indian princess, Katzenberg decided to make some changes, inserting two support animals, as was the Renaissance archetype, strictly silent, and raising the age of the protagonist, who originally should have been 12 years old , with John Smith instead almost thirty years old.

Goldberg and the censored irony

Eric Goldberg was placed alongside Gabriel, back from the supervision of the Genius in Aladdin and the entire animation unit of The Lion King.

Goldberg was sure to find himself in front of a much more comic story, which could also exploit some jokes about the Indians, an aspect that Katzenberg claimed not to insert, to avoid political problems and respect the politically correct.

The expectations were immediately lowered, specifying that the intention was to replicate The beauty and the Beast, with Goldberg who was then persuaded even more to treat the issue delicately by the famous Los Angeles uprising in 1992, which saw a week of racially motivated riots in the Californian city, which caused 63 casualties and more than 2000 injured .

When Joe Grant came up with the idea of ​​Percy, Ratcliffe's pug, wearing Indian feathers, the production understood that every possible racist reference had to be cut and Pocahontas became a hymn to respect other races.

In order to make the work real, the team works on Pocahontas went to Jamestown, the city in Virginia where he had lived the real Pocahontas.

Here, after a meeting with the indigenous "Little Dove" and "white Colombia", descendants of the Powhatan Indians, we came to have a very precise idea of ​​how to tell the story.

The event caused quite a few controversies at the release of the film, given that all the consultants used to make something historically pregnant complained for having given information unnecessarily, then given the distances that the Classic took from the real story.

One last curiosity, before entering the processing phase: Katzenberg pointed out to the entire staff of the Studios that Pocahontas would have been a huge success, while The Lion King just an experiment.

This vision pushed most of the animators to decide to change plans, to be able to express themselves better on that of the two that would have had more audience. History and hindsight teach us that everyone was wrong, Katzenberg first.

To direct the writing was Tom Sito, who he demanded excessive historical accuracy, which however Gabriel repeatedly failed.

First, Pocahontas could not have married the John Rolfe of the story, otherwise the story would have become too complex and violent for a young audience, so they concentrated on the meeting between the Indian and John Smith.

The story, the real one, tells that the marriage to Rolfe, in 1614, brought Pocahontas to change its name to Rebecca, after converting to Christianity, creating a climate of great peace between the settlers of Jamestown and the Powhatan tribe.

Quite different, however, the story of Smith, who arrived in Jamestown many years before Rolfe, in 1607, being captured by the Indians and released only thanks to Pocahontas' own intervention, who did not want to kill the Englishman.

The young princess was, as already said, 12 years old and Smith, for her part, was not a very important character for what Gabriel needed.

For this reason it was decided to sweeten the story a lot, going to give Pocahontas the right age in order to start a relationship with John: "We had to think about whether to be historically accurate or socially responsible, so we preferred the latter" said Glen Keane, who was overseeing the final script.

The similarities with Mufasa and the search for an antagonist

Gabriel would have liked to enter an intense relationship between Pocahontas and the mother linking the two figures through the stars in the sky, but as The Lion King he was using the same solution, leading Simba to follow a constellation that represented Mufasa, it was decided to totally change his mind, eliminating the maternal guide of the Indian princess.

The pressure from Michael Eisner, however, was great, even in the face of the fact that all the Renaissance films were practically orphans of a similar figure, so Gabriel proposed to entrust the maternal entity to the spirit of the wind that the director of Disney was looking for.

Finally, in an attempt to create an antagonist who could give life to the ancestral debate between good and evil, it was decided to focus everything on John Ratcliffe, captain of Discovery, one of the three ships that in 1606 sailed for Virginia to found a colony, arriving there in 1607 and dying there two years later trying to deal with the native Pamunkeys of the place.

Obviously revisited story in the Classic. Joe Grant, for his part, was concerned with the creation of the animals that accompany the whole story, including that Redfeather, a talking turkey, which was eventually canceled because it was deemed inappropriate for the script.

According to Grant, Redfeather had great comic potential, but when it was decided that he should be dumb, it was realized that it no longer made any sense.

The most important contribution, however, Grant had it for Grandma Willow, born from a sketch of a tree and thought to be the narrator of the story.

Katzenberg rejected the idea, even in the face of the fact that Joe wanted to give more space to the Willow, but the stubbornness led him to convince Burny Mattinson, an artist who worked on the animations of the film, to insert some concepts also narrative, with jokes that pushed the tree to make fun of its nature.

At the next day's meeting the whole team had a lot of fun hearing what Grant had proposed, so as to convince Katzenberg that that tree had to be included in the film with a more important part, the one we all know today.

The beauty of a universal model

Katzenberg wanted leading the creation of Pocahontas as a character Glen Keane, who had previously worked on Ariel, and claimed to have before her eyes the most genuine and beautiful woman that could be obtained.

Keane worked a lot with the native descendants of Pocahontas to get to create an image that was as faithful as possible to history, but respecting the orders received by Katzenberg, with some reference to Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and the Filipino model Dyna Taylor, adding some Asian features to the final work.

For the soundtrack, however, needless to say, we relied on Alan Menken, who was supposed to share the work with Howard Ashman immediately after finishing Aladdin.

Unfortunately Ashman died in 1991 and Menken was joined by Stephen Schwartz, who replaced Tim Rice, lyricist for Aladdin.

Schwartz immediately went down to work, also going to support the screenwriting activities, creating some disagreement with Menken, who was not accustomed to such an intense overlapping of his roles, always keeping them well separated with his previous collaborators, but in the end they came to their first proposal, The colors of the wind, immediately appreciated by Gabriel and Goldberg.

In line with the pattern of the songs "I Want", Schwartz and Menken then realized After the river what is there.

Pocahontas made it to the cinema for the 400th birthday of the Indian princess, in 1995, with a not vast distribution and with just six rooms in America.

In his first weekend, however, he managed to total 2 million of income, up to a total of almost 30 million, battling with Batman Forever, released in the same period.

In January 1996 it was 141 million and a half, positioning itself as the fourth highest grossing in America behind Apollo 13, Toy Story is Batman Forever.

All over the world Pocahontas managed to accumulate $ 346 million: was the last Renaissance film to cash in so much, up to Tarzan, while keeping well away from the unbeatable Lion King, but getting very close to Aladdin is The beauty and the Beast, two very high value box office hits for those years.

Pocahontas became Disney's first Native American princess as well as the first black woman to be the protagonist of a Disney film, influencing for years the subsequent Mulan, Rapunzel, Merida and Elsa, as well as of course Moana.

He was not nominated for an Oscar for best film, as Katzenberg hoped, therefore The beauty and the Beast it remained a huge rarity in the animation scene as well as a first historical time, until, in 2000, the Academy established the Oscar for the best animated film. There, perhaps, Pocahontas would surely have triumphed.