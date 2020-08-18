Plunderer: first look at the itchy fantasy published by Planet Manga

Share it:

In just a few months, the Italian publisher Planet Manga has launched a dozen new works in our country, dramatically expanding an already incredible and varied offer. In the midst of highly anticipated hits of the caliber of Ragna Crimson is We Never Learn, Without to forget Captain Harlock – Memories of Arcadia and the spin-off of Black Clover (for all the details we suggest you read our impressions on Black Clover: Quartet Knights). Among the most interesting manga recently landed in local newsstands and comics has also found a place plunderer, which in 2020 received an animated transposition already available with Italian subtitles on the Yamato Video YouTube channel.

Written and drawn by Suu Minazuki (Angeloid) plunderer caught our attention due to its curious nature: the manga is indeed one mixture of very distant genres, among which we find the inevitable fantasy vein, a rather unexpected dramatic and sentimental drift, and not least of the preponderant exquisitely comic components and a little ecchi. After browsing the first two volumes of the series, we therefore offer you our preliminary impressions on the action manga that has already become a hugely successful anime.

A world governed by numbers

That of Arusier is a bizarre and ruthless reality like few others. plunderer it is in fact set in a post-apocalyptic world literally governed by numbers, as every human being is marked from birth by a clearly visible "count" on his body. The count is clearly individual and can mean anything, such as the number of needy people helped, customers satisfied through work, times you've stayed true to your principles, and so on. This value enormously affects the life of human beings, for a number of rather distressing reasons: holders of a low count are first of all obliged to obey any order given to them by anyone with a higher count, causing a considerable difference in social status depending on the case. It is also possible that the count will drop to zero and reach zero, forcing the unfortunate individual to be literally absorbed by the earth: no one knows for sure what happens to individuals who have fallen into the so-called "Abyss", but it is rumored that this place is even worse than death.

Tender, naive and a little ignorant about the laws that govern Arusier's world, Hina witnessed with her own eyes the tragic descent of her mother, who before sinking into the Abyss entrusted her a mysterious sphere and tasked her with tracking down an individual known as the "Legendary Ace". Five years have passed since that disastrous day, during which the fascinating Hina, with a count that rises by a single unit every hundred kilometers, has now accumulated a count equal to 441, but unfortunately she has not yet met the person who is looking for. Arriving in the city where it is rumored that the Ace resides, the girl is first approached by a pervert masked and hungry who asks her for money and later reveals that he wants to marry her, and soon after by a soldier interested in taking possession of her crystal ball.

Unbeknownst to her, Hina is carrying with her a very rare Ballot, an illegal object that gives its bearer a second meter and extraordinary abilities that surpass normal human capabilities. Trapped and one step away from losing both the sphere and the precious units accumulated during her strenuous wanderings, Hina is rescued by a warrior who, having been rejected by as many as 999 women, has a count of -999: by a twist of fate, the funny pervert who tried to harass her is right Licht Bach, that is the Ace of lightning attacks, on whose sword is engraved a count of 5700: a value equal to the number of opponents that the "Ballot Holder" has defeated on the battlefield.

A depraved with a big heart

Net of some quite phoned twists, such as the true identity of the masked guy, the narrative plot of plunderer hides one surprise after another, also because of the unpredictable and hilarious behavior of the bizarre male protagonist. Charming and always ready to peek under girls' skirts or even reach out with enviable nonchalance, the enigmatic Licht Bach is the furthest away from the typical hero figure that one would expect from a fantasy work; yet, his crude and indecipherable manner would seem in reality to hide an altruistic soul, as well as tormented by unspeakable secrets and the horrors of a bloody war fought many years ago.

So different, the personalities of the exuberant Licht and the sweet Hina therefore form a peculiar blend, which already in the first volumes of plunderer led to unlikely and hilarious developments which, however, in the long run, could also be a little excessive. Among the many generous shots and the recurring groping suffered by the variegated female cast, the vein ecchi of plunderer it too often takes precedence over the narrative, which is why the risk that the interesting initial premises fall into the background, or are not adequately explored, is quite high. However, it should be specified that the fanservice, however abundant, never ends up in total nude scenes or even in explicit sexual intercourse (such as occurred in Sister Devil), but instead limits itself to highlighting with impeccable precision the irresistible roundness of women and to proposing spicy and embarrassing curtains between Licht and his "victims".

On the artistic front, plunderer is an absolutely delicious manga, thanks also to a clean, soft and always rich in details character design, especially as regards the clothing of the characters and the backgrounds of the amazing and detailed splash that the author has included in almost every chapter. The Suu Minazuki stroke, however, reaches its peak in the tables depicting the lively fighting scenes which, thanks to the skilful use of hatches and chiaroscuro, transmit to the reader an extraordinary dynamism. Also worthy of mention is the great expressiveness of the characters, which consequently gave us some wonderful close-ups.