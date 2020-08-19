plots, comics and Jessica Hyde in the new trailer for the original Amazon series

Share it:

After having had a first taste during the Comic-Con at Home 2020, here is the highly anticipated and intriguing American remake of Utopia created by Gyllian Flynn (Liar love) is shown today in a promising new official trailer, also revealing a few more details about the adaptation work.

The series is taken fromeponymous British show that after being suddenly deleted from Channel 4 in 2014 it left a lot of fans unsatisfied. Utopia tells the story of a group of rather nerdy guys who know each other online to share their passion and obsession at the same time, for an underground comic called Dystopia.

The arrival of a new sequel entitled Utopia is the right opportunity to meet, the group of young people participate in a convention where they have the opportunity to meet and get to know each other. Page after page they realize that the comic hides hidden meanings, the various events told could become real in our world. And so they begin to be hindered by a mysterious criminal association that wants to stop anyone who understands the extent of the conspiracy narrated.

Utopia will be able to count on a vast number of stars, including John Cusack is Jessica Rothe. Sasha Lane will star in the Utopia remake and will play the character of Jessica Hyde, a woman on the run from the evil organization called The Network, whose father created the original manuscripts for Utopia's graphic novels.

The release is scheduled for next fall on Amazon Prime Video, in October to be exact, so we will still have to wait a bit before we can admire the remake.