Plot of the new installment of 'Honey, I have shrunk the children'

The Internet was filled with nostalgia when Deadline officially confirmed that Rick Moranis was going to leave his retirement from the world of acting to appear in the sequel to 'Honey, I have shrunk the children', 'Shrunk'. This new installment of Disney's eighties film will also feature actor Josh Gad, and today, thanks to The Illuminerdi, we have new plot and character data.

Wayne Szalinski (Moranis): Family ties with their children have worsened over time and after the death of his wife. Wayne has been in his attic for a long time, trying to face the loss of the love of his life. He locked himself up to find a solution that would reduce his wife's cancer, feeling enormously guilty for not having achieved it in time. In the course of the movie, family wounds will begin to heal.

Nick Szalinski: This character will now be played by Gad. Wayne's young son is now married and is the father of two children, Maddie and Theo. Nick still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder because of what happened in the original movie and the loss of his mother. It is a bunch of nerves, dissatisfied and restless, with a great propensity to pamper your children.

Disney

Amy Szalinski: Nick's most carefree and energetic sister, who took a different path from her brother's after her mother's death and decided not to take root. Instead, he enjoys his life working for a magazine and educating his daughters at home.

Maddie Szalinski: Nick's eldest daughter has her grandfather's ability to carry out peculiar creations, showing them on her YouTube channel to a small crowd. He has a tense relationship with his father.

Theo Szalinski: Nothing athletic, wears glasses and is a bit fat. He self-torments and is quite masochistic, so much that he has predicted his death several times. It is forbidden to eat sweets.

Joe johnston, who directed the original (already cult) Disney movie, will return to the director's chair in this story, developed by Josh Gad, Ryan Dixon, Ian Helfer and Jay Reiss, and written by Todd Rosenberg. Currently, 'Shrunk' has no release date, but the media suggests that it will be released in cinemas instead of going straight to Disney +, as previously reported.