PlayStation will also skip the GDC, Coronavirus case: the official confirmation of Sony

After announcing that Sony will not participate in the PAX East scheduled in a few weeks in the city of Boston, a further announcement comes from the gaming giant.

A press release sent by Sony Interactive Entertainment to the editorial staff of GamesIndustry in fact officially confirms the news that the company will not take part in the GDC 2020. The reasons, once again, are to be found in a precautionary approach to public health problems related to the recent epidemic of Coronavirus. In the press release, you can read the following:

"We made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in the Game Developers Conference due to growing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as Coronavirus). We felt that this was the best option since the situation regarding the viruses and global travel restrictions it evolves day by day. We are sorry for the cancellation of our participation, but the health and safety of our global workforce it is our main concern. We are looking forward to joining the GDC in the future".

The 2020 edition of the GDC will start in San Francisco on March 16th and will continue until the 20th of the same month. Already at the beginning of February the first concerns had emerged regarding the development of the event dedicated to the videogame universe.