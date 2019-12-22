PlayStation VR Mega Pack V2 with 5 games in the Amazon Christmas offers

Share it:

Amazon's Christmas offers continue, thanks to which it is possible to save on video games and consoles in view of the most anticipated holidays of the year. If you are still undecided about the purchase to be made, and above all you have always been intrigued by the world of Virtual Reality, today we have something that could be right for you.

These days it is possible to buy PlayStation VR Mega Pack V2 for only € 229.99, with a saving of 30% on the full price of 329.99 euros. This package represents the perfect entry point into the world of VR for all owners of PlayStation 4, who in one fell swoop can get their hands on the actual viewer, on the PS Camera and on five VR games of absolute thickness, namely Resident Evil 7, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, PlayStation VR Worlds and Everybody's Golf VR.

If you are interested in the offer, we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible, as in addition to being subject to stocks, Amazon's Christmas discounts will remain active until tomorrow 22 December (Inclusive). We take this opportunity to remind you that Amazon Gaming Week is also underway on the website of the well-known e-commerce retailer, with discounts on monitors, gaming chairs, keyboards, mice, headphones, PCs and Notebooks assembled for the game and much more.