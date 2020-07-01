PlayStation VR: a patent shows the advertising projected on the corners of the viewer

Share it:

According to a patent filed recently by Sony Corporation, the Japanese company is thinking of a potential system for showing advertising on the PlayStation VR headset. Such as? Let's find out together.

The patent filed last June 25 hypothesizes the possibility of show advertising content on the edge of the screen, therefore outside the actual game projection window. The image published below is very clear and about it, however, it is difficult to understand what it is exactly since in such a small space it is not easy to transmit videos. Could it therefore be advertising banners or in-app purchases that refer to the PlayStation Store?

Obviously it is not said that this system is intended to see the light, for the moment it is a patented idea but we do not know if Sony will put this idea into practice or not. In recent years many patents of PlayStation VR 2 have emerged, the company has however never announced a successor of its viewer for Virtual Reality, limiting itself to reiterating that the model on the market will also work correctly on PlayStation 5, without having to buy a new VR device.