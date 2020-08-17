PlayStation VR 2 on PS5: Sony is looking for staff to speed up development?

Share it:

While the community looks with curiosity at Sony's patent on liquid cooling and wonders about its possible use in PS5 hardware, a new job announcement published by the technological giant of the Rising Sun reinforces the hypothesis of the now underway development of PlayStation VR 2 for PS5.

As reported by the editors of UploadVR, Sony has indirectly shared information on the PS VR 2 development through a job advertisement that appeared on a Japanese specialized portal.

The form accompanying the announcement for the search for a new VR Manager expressly mentions the "development of advanced displays to be equipped on a headset for next generation Virtual Reality".

Sony's reference to the plural of displays in the design phase inevitably reconnects to recent rumors about the new PlayStation VR 2 patent that cite the willingness, on the part of the Japanese company, to use precisely these additional screens to project advertisements in the corners of the viewer.

In recent weeks, the top management of Schell Games have also discussed the nextgen version of Sony's viewer to ask the Japanese designers for interventions that can guarantee a real evolution of its ecosystem of Virtual Reality devices through a version of PS VR 2 for PS5 without cables and with more precise controllers.