PlayStation VR 2 on PS5: Schell Games asks for more precise controllers and no cables

Schell Games executive Harley Baldwin reflected on the improvements that should be made to PS VR 2, the new model of PlayStation VR that is planning Sony to make us play future virtual reality games developed specifically for PS5.

During an interview with GamingBolt, the vice president of the Design section of Schell Games tried to glance at the future of PlayStation VR 2 Virtual Reality on PS5 to explain that "if I could intervene on the design of the new PSVR and ask for one thing, maybe I would rethink the controllers and add advanced sticks and pressure sensors. If instead I could ask for two things, the second would be to somehow disconnect the headset from each cable".

Referring specifically to the dream of PlayStation VR 2 on PS5 totally wireless, Baldwin believes it is right to emphasize how "I know I look like a broken record, but the change in the experience offered by a wireless viewer is really profound. That freedom is difficult to explain if you have never had it, and it is equally difficult to imagine giving it up once the have you tried ".

To stay on the subject of VR, last April the boss of Schell Games, Jesse Schell, discussed with WCCFtech journalists why Microsoft does not invest in Virtual Reality and does not seem to foresee any future opening to VR games on Xbox Series X.