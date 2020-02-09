PlayStation the most loved brand by Millennials, Xbox from Generation Z!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The MBLM marketing agency has conducted an interesting statistical investigation linked to the relationship between generations and commercial brands: the most recent results have highlighted a peculiar phenomenon.

The study, in particular, revealed how two different generations identify the brands to which they are most attached with a videogame brand: i Millennial (understood by MBLM as those born between 1981 and 1996) and the Generation Z (understood by MLBM as those born between 1995 and 2012). Below, you can view the Top-Ten drawn up following the preferences expressed by the interviewees belonging to the first group:

PlayStation Amazon Target Disney Ford Jeep Apple YouTube Xbox Nintendo

Among the Millenials, therefore, it seems that the brand judged most popular is PlayStation. The list, which is interesting, however, also includes two other major players in the entertainment field: Nintendo is Xbox. And, interestingly, the latter represents the brand to which Generation Z is most closely linked! An interesting divergence, which shows relevant differences in the loyalty preferences of generations object of the statistical survey conducted by MLBM. It is also interesting to highlight a trend change: last year, in fact, the Millenials had chosen YouTube as the most loved brand of their generation.

Waiting to find out what the results of next year will be, we remember that 2020 will see the launch on the market of SS5 and Xbox Series X.