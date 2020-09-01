PlayStation: the best of Sony’s exclusive first party wallpapers

Share it:

After looking to the future and promising new software house acquisitions in view of PS5, Sony celebrates the creative flair of the developers of the exclusive PlayStation with a rich collection of desktop wallpapers.

From the columns of the PS Blog, SIE Senior Specialist and Content Communications Gillen McAllister ideally retraces the path traced by the authors of PlayStation Studios and those who, like the Kojima Productions team and their Death Stranding, have contributed to the success and popularity. of Sony platforms.

In addition to the aforementioned sci-fi adventure conceived by Hideo Kojima and created with the help of Decima Engine by Guerrilla Games, in the long list of exclusives celebrated by this promotional initiative we find the recent Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch, the creative sandbox Dreams of Media Molecule and the post-apocalyptic atmospheres of the series of The Last of Us.

Among the many wallpapers shared by Sony, and downloadable for free from Flickr by choosing the resolution that best suits your screen, there are also inFamous, Horizon Zero Dawn, LittleBigPlanet, God of War, Gran Turismo, ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, MLB The Show, Days Gone, Concrete Genie e Uncharted. At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the PlayStation Blog portal with all the images, take a look at it and let us know which one you prefer.