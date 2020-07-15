PlayStation Store: the new offer of the week starts today

Share it:

As every Wednesday Sony launches the new Offer of the Week on the PlayStation Store, this time dedicated to a game not very recent but of enormous success, now offered at a discounted price for seven days.

Let's talk about Far Cry 5 (Standard version) on sale for 9.79 euros instead of 69.99 euros with a saving of 87% on the list price. On offer also the Season Pass sold at 9.89 euros instead of 29.99 euros, the Expansion Pass includes three additional DLC, extra weapons and Far Cry 3 Classic Edition:

"Expand your Far Cry 5 experience with 3 very little … normal explosive adventures. Fight against horrible zombies, ruthless Vietcong troops and mutant Martian arachnids in three original additional stories. It also includes Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, the most acclaimed single player shooter of 2012."

Offer valid until 23 Julyif you are interested then you have plenty of time to top up your PSN wallet and proceed with the purchase, with less than twenty euros you will have access to the full Far Cry 5 experience while the base game costs less than ten euros, certainly a good opportunity to recover the Ubisoft shooter pending the arrival of Far Cry 6, scheduled for February 18, 2021.