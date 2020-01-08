PlayStation Store, the best-selling games in December 2019: GTA 5 in the lead!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Time passes, but certain things never change. Despite the over 6 years since its launch, in December 2019 Grand Theft Auto 5 turned out to be the best-selling game on the European PlayStation Store!

The open world of Rockstar Games, driven by the popularity of GTA Online, from the release of the Colpo to the Diamond Casino and the discounts made during the holidays, he managed to get behind much more recent blockbusters such as FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, in second and third position respectively. The best-selling PlayStation VR game was Beat Saber, while among the DLC they are the masters i additional Fortnite content.

Best selling PS4 games in December on PlayStation Store (EU)

Grand Theft Auto V (6) EA Sports FIFA 20 (2) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (1) Tekken 7 (New) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (4) Star Wars Battlefront II (15) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (12) Rocket League (13) Need for Speed ​​Heat (New) EA Sports UFC 3 (11) The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (RE) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (10) Red Dead Redemption 2 (6) The Forest (RE) The Sims 4 (16) Resident Evil 2 Remake (17) NBA 2K20 (18) Marvel's Spider-Man (7) GT Sport (RE) Need for Speed ​​(RE)

Best selling PS VR games in December on PlayStation Store (EU)

Beat Saber (1) Blood & Truth (1) Job Simulator (4) Superhot VR (6) Astro Bot Rescue Mission (3) Until Dawn Rush of Blood (RE) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (RE) Farpoint (RE) Doom VFR (RE) Batman: Arkham VR (RE)

Best-selling DLC ​​in December on PlayStation Store (EU)

Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack (1) Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack (NEW) Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder's Pack (3) GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack (4) Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade (NEW) Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle (2) Read Dead Online: One Time Special Offer – 25 Gold Bars (NEW) Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass (7) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass (9) DayZ Livonia (NEW)

In the United States of America, however, things went differently. The best-selling game of the month turned out to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, closely followed by GTA 5 and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.