PlayStation Store: the best games for less than 5 euros in a video

On the PlayStation Store good business is always possible. Sony periodically renews its promotions, and as we write you can take advantage of a lot of discounts. You are literally spoiled for choice, so we decided to come to your aid by selecting five games for less than 5 euros that you shouldn't miss.

The first game to appear in our selection is Mass Effect Andromeda, sold for € 4.99 in its Basic Recruit Edition. It isn't remembered as the best chapter in the BioWare series, but at this price it absolutely deserves a chance, especially if you played the original trilogy. If for some reason you missed it in the past few years, then you should definitely invest 4,99 euros in the purchase of Valiant Hearts: The Great War Ubisoft, a very successful mix of adventure, exploration, puzzles and action set during the First World War, which will touch the deepest strings of your soul.

We leave the other games to you in the video attached at the top of this news. If it's more convenient, you can also read the special on the best games for less than € 5 on the PlayStation Store. Before greeting you, we would also like to point out that discounts on remastering and retro games have also started on the Sony digital store.