PlayStation Store: PS4 games for less than 2 euros, here are the new offers

We know what you are thinking, impossible to buy PlayStation 4 games for less than two euros. Yet the sales of the PlayStation Store are ready to prove you wrong, as long as you don’t expect recent titles and AAA productions at this price.

Do you have a few loose change on your wallet balance and don’t know how to spend it? Let’s review the games on sale for less than 2 euros, there are not very many we tell you right away, and even the quality is often fluctuating but in any case let’s try to understand what the PlayStation Store offers us.

Lichdom Battlemage costa 1.49 euro while Bear with Me The Lost Robots has a price of 1.99 euros, for 79 cents you can buy Horror Stories while with 49 cents you can recover I Want To Be Human. 1.49 euros are enough for Drowning and 1.43 euros for NeverEnd, to be reported also various Arcade Game Series classics at € 1.47 each, including Dig Dug, Galaga, Pac.Man and Ms. Pac-Man. Engergy Invasion has a price of 1.99 euros while Save the Ninja Clan costs 1.59 euros, finally North can be purchased with 1.79 euros, the same price for the indie Monkey King Master of the Clouds.

Unfortunately, the selection of super cheap PS4 games ends here … have you found something to your liking?