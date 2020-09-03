PlayStation Store, new offers and many PS4 games at a discount for less than 15 euros

Share it:

As every Wednesday comes one new wave of discounts on the PlayStation Store: two categories that have caught our attention, namely games for less than 15 euros and a selection of essential games for PS4 at a discounted price.

Essential Selections

In this category we find for example FIFA 20 a 4.89 euro, GTA V Premium Edition a 14.69 euro, The Last Of Us Parte 2 a 59,99 euro, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition a 34.99 euro, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition a 24.99 euro, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled a 19.99 euro, God of War a 14.99 euro, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition a 49.99 euro e Days Gone a 20,29 euro.

Games for less than 15 euros

Do you want to spend little? Then take a look at the games on offer for less than 15 euros, in this selection we mention Need for Speed ​​Payback at 7.49 euros, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition a 2.99 euro, Gran Turismo Sport a 12.98 euro, The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan a 14.99 euro, Need for Speed a 4.99 euro, Kingdom Come Deliverance e Detroit Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition a 12,98 euro l’uno.

Let us know in the comments if you've found anything you like.