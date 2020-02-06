PlayStation Store: new Offer of the Week, PS4 games discounts for less than 5 and 15 euros

Share it:

Sony has launched in the past few hours the PS4 discounts The Choice of Critics, now the new one is also available Offer of the week plus discounts with games for less than 15 and 5 euros!

Offer of the week

The protagonist of the Offer of the Week is Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on sale for 55.99 euros: this version includes the game, the skins for BD-1 and the Stinger Mantis, digital artbook and behind the scenes videos of the development with 90 minutes of content.

Discounts PS4 games for less than 15 euros

This category includes games like The Crew 2, Rayman Legends, Prey, Assassin's Creed Unity, Dead by Daylight Special Edition, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Wolfenstein The Old Blood, Trackmania Turbo and Tom Clancy's The Division Gold Edition.

You play for less than 5 euros

Another very interesting category that includes titles like Mass Effect Andromeda, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas, Island Flight Simulator and Race the Sun.

DLC Discounts and Expansions

The latest round of offers concerns the DLC, for example you can buy the Battle Pass, Season Pass and Premium Pass of games such as Assassin's Creed IV, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Battlefield 1 at a discounted price, Call of Duty WWII, Mafia 3, Dragon Age Inquisition and Batman Arkham Knight.

All offers are valid until February 20 with the exception of the Offer of the Week, active until Tuesday 11 February.