PlayStation Store Leak: Final Fantasy 7 Demo and Patapon 2 Remastered coming soon?

Thanks to GamStat we discovered in advance the existence of Resident Evil 3 Remake, the same tracker now reports two interesting additions (not yet officially published) in the PlayStation Store database.

The first entry concerns a content called Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo (complete with logo) name that leaves little room for doubt: Square Enix is ​​preparing to publish the trial version of this highly anticipated title? At the moment the publisher has not announced anything but it could be one of the first big surprises of 2020, difficult to think in a launch before the end of the year it seems certain in any case the desire to make a demo available for everyone.

The second entry inserted is relative to Patapon 2 Remastered, title announcement at PlayStation Experience 2017 and since then completely disappeared from radars, the appearance on GamStat confirms the more or less imminent publication, even Patapon 2 could make its appearance on the PlayStation Store in the very first weeks of 2020.

We look forward to learning more, two interesting leaks that they are just waiting to find confirmation, remember that the tracker GamStat has revealed ahead of its time the existence of Resident Evil 3 Remake thanks also in this case to a leak of the PSN database.