PlayStation Store: January sales begin with discounts of up to 70% on PS4 games

Sony has just kicked off January 2020 sales on the PlayStation Store and it is now possible to purchase numerous titles in digital version at a great discount.
Here are some of the games on offer:
- FIFA 20 for 34.99 euros
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare – Standard Edition for € 46.19
- Need For Speed Heat for 44.99 euros
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for 54.99 euros
- Death Stranding for 49.99 euros
- Marvel's Spider-Man for 19.99 euros
- Grand Theft Auto V Online Premium Online Edition for € 14.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for 34.99 euros
- Borderlands 3 for 39.99 euros
- Days Gone for 29.99 euros
- Tekken 7 for 9.99 euros
- Resident Evil 2 Remake for 19.99 euros
- The Outer Worlds for 44.99 euros
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition for 26.99 euros
- Fortnite Save the World – Standard Edition for 19.99 euros
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for € 8.99
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Pass Year 4 for 17.99 euros
- Kingdom Hearts III for 23.09 euros
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for 45.49 euros
- Mortal Kombat 11 for 27.99 euros
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros
- Dark Souls 3 for 9.99 euros
- Medievil Remastered for 19.99 euros
- Metro Exodus for 27.99 euros
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint for 29.99 euros
- Bundle Crash N.Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled + Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 59.99 euros
- Star Wars Battlefront II for 14.99 euros
It should be noted that these are just some of the offers currently online, which will be valid until January 18, 2020. You can take a look at the complete list of games in promotion directly on the official website of the Sony store.
Speaking of PlayStation 4, did you know that the Back Button Attachment outperformed Fortnite x Star Wars on YouTube?
Add Comment