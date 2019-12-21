PlayStation Store: January sales begin with discounts of up to 70% on PS4 games

Share it:

Sony has just kicked off January 2020 sales on the PlayStation Store and it is now possible to purchase numerous titles in digital version at a great discount.

Here are some of the games on offer:

FIFA 20 for 34.99 euros

Call of Duty Modern Warfare – Standard Edition for € 46.19

Need For Speed ​​Heat for 44.99 euros

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for 54.99 euros

Death Stranding for 49.99 euros

Marvel's Spider-Man for 19.99 euros

Grand Theft Auto V Online Premium Online Edition for € 14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for 34.99 euros

Borderlands 3 for 39.99 euros

Days Gone for 29.99 euros

Tekken 7 for 9.99 euros

Resident Evil 2 Remake for 19.99 euros

The Outer Worlds for 44.99 euros

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition for 26.99 euros

Fortnite Save the World – Standard Edition for 19.99 euros

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for € 8.99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Pass Year 4 for 17.99 euros

Kingdom Hearts III for 23.09 euros

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for 45.49 euros

Mortal Kombat 11 for 27.99 euros

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros

Dark Souls 3 for 9.99 euros

Medievil Remastered for 19.99 euros

Metro Exodus for 27.99 euros

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint for 29.99 euros

Bundle Crash N.Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled + Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 59.99 euros

Star Wars Battlefront II for 14.99 euros

It should be noted that these are just some of the offers currently online, which will be valid until January 18, 2020. You can take a look at the complete list of games in promotion directly on the official website of the Sony store.

