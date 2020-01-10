PlayStation Store: GTA V is the best-selling game of 2019 in Europe

Share it:

On the official PlayStation blog, Sony has just released the rankings with the products best sellers of 2019 on their digital store and, without surprising much, in first place we find the timeless Grand Thef Auto V.

Here are the rankings of the best-selling products of last year:

PlayStation 4 games

Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest Rocket League EA SPORTS UFC 3 Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled FIFA 19 Need for Speed ​​Payback Star Wars Battlefront II Battlefield V The Sims 4 Gang Beasts Resident Evil 2 Remake Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Assassin's Creed Odyssey Tekken 7

PlayStation VR games

Beat Saber Blood & Truth Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Arizona Sunshine Farpoint Rick and Mort: Virtual Rick-Ality

Additional content

Fortnite – The Laguna Pack Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint's Challenge Pack Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder's Pack Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack Fortnite: Battle Royale – Shadows Rising Pack Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack

Free to play

Apex Legends Fortnite Chapter 2 Dauntless Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Realm Royale PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LITE Brawlhalla Warface Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Version Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha

As you can see, Fortnite and its packs of extra costumes and accessories for character customization dominates the entire Top 10 of the best-selling additional content, cutting out any other DLC. Also very good for Apex Legends, which won the most downloaded free to play title of 2019, perhaps thanks to the fact that the vast majority of players had already added the Epic Games battle royale to their digital catalog in the previous year.

Slightly different is instead the American ranking, which sees the now increasingly popular Call of Duty Modern Warfare in the lead followed by Minecraft and NBA 2K19.

About Rockstar Games free roaming, did you know that Grand Theft Auto V is free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers? We also remind you that GTA V is the best-selling of December 2019 on the PS Store.